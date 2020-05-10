David Alan Copeland
August 17, 1961 — April 9, 2020
David (Dave) Alan Copeland, husband, brother, son, father, and grandfather passed away April 9, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
David was born at Walla Walla General Hospital on August 17, 1961, to Ronald S. and Janice E. (Sanderson) Copeland Aichele.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; two daughters, Crystal (Stephen) Bitrick and Amanda Copeland; two granddaughters, Taetum and Elliotte Bitrick; his mother and stepfather, Janice and Ervin Aichele; his brother, Ronald Copeland Jr.; his sister, Cheryl (Gene) Cowles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. David is preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Ronald and Helen Copeland; and both sets of grandparents.
David attended the local Walla Walla schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1981. At the time of his death, David was active on the Wa-Hi class reunion committees for the classes of 1980 and 1981. While in high school, David was active in ROTC, which led him to enroll into the U.S. Air Force, where he served for almost 10 years. He also attended Walla Walla Community College where he studied Turf Management.
While stationed at March Air Force base in California, David met and married his wife Susan and they were blessed with their first daughter, Crystal. The small family was transferred to Malmstrom Air Force base in Montana where their second daughter, Amanda, joined the family. After the Air Force, David and the family moved to Walla Walla. They also lived in Kenmore, WA for a short time.
David worked in the bowling industry as a pin chaser and as a mechanic for the Walla Walla bowling alleys and Kenmore lanes. He later worked for Diamond Cut Landscaping for a short time before going to work for Wagner Landscaping in 2004, where he was still employed at the time of his death.
David’s hobbies included bowling and softball. David bowled in several leagues, including the Columbia Basin Travel league, the Independent league, the Merchants league, the Country Classis league, and the Eagles Classic Doubles league, where on November 28, 1995, David bowled his only 300 game. He served on the Walla Walla Valley Junior Bowling Association. David played softball in the Walla Walla Valley Adult Softball league, and served as an umpire. David touched many lives through his community involvements. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew him.
