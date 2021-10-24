Darrell Charles Yeend
May 25, 1932 — October 19, 2021
On the beautiful morning of October 19, 2021, Darrell left his earthly home to be joined by his family and friends that were waiting for him with open arms in heaven.
Darrell Charles Yeend was born to Charles Edward Yeend and Dora Belle Ferris Yeend on May 25, 1932, in Walla Walla, (Valley Grove District which his great-grandfather homesteaded). He was a life-long resident of Walla Walla. Darrell attended school, riding his beloved pony to Valley Grove School, also attended Sharpstein Grade School, and Walla Walla High School. A business major, Darrell attended Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho where he met his lifelong love and partner Arliss Ann Cain. They were married April 11, 1954 in Walla Walla. Darrell was soon drafted into the United States Army serving in the Panama Canal Zone in the Signal Corps as a Teletype Operator. After four years in the military, they returned to the farm he was raised on and loved, and therefore made farming his lifelong career.
They were blessed with one son, Mark Charles Yeend, his namesake. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Yeend and Dora Belle Ferris Yeend; his only son, Mark Charles Yeend; sister, Helen Dora Yeend-Thompson; brother-in-law, Howard Tommy Thompson; and brother, David Surman Yeend. Darrell is survived by his life-long loving wife, of 67 years, Arliss Ann Cain Yeend of Walla Walla; daughter-in-law, Karla Rae Yeend; granddaughters, Amanda Lynn Yeend and Kacci Marie Yeend-Person; family dinner buddy, Tyler Person; sisters-in-law, Beryline Cain Koger (of Pocatello, Idaho) and Marva Yeend; numerous nieces and nephews.
Darrell is in the trusted care of Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services as Darrell requested.