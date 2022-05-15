Darrell Alan Sansom
October 14, 1958 — April 22, 2022
Husband, dad, grandpa, friend, coach, and one of the best bar stool sitters, left this earth surrounded by his five children on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Walla Walla to reunite with his true love, Jean.
He is survived by his children: Ted (Laurel), Tyler, Amber (Evan), Jason, and Thea (Mitch); nine grandchildren; his brother, Jimmy (Shannon); sisters, Terri and Karen (Danny); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; and parents, Betty and Alpha.
Darrell was born in Gallup, NM, but spent his formative years in and around Medical Lake, WA. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and served overseas in Germany and the United States, where he earned the rank of Specialist before his honorable discharge while stationed at Ft Lewis in Tacoma, WA. After his military service, he became a mail carrier, settling in Touchet, where he delivered the mail for over 30 years. In his free time, Darrell loved to fish and hunt with his friends, children, and grandchildren. But one of his great loves was listening to music and watching his grandchildren run around the backyard, ride the four-wheelers around his property, drink a few beers, and enjoy the outside. Many of his friends would stop by and sit under the back porch enjoying some of the best views Washington could offer. Darrell leaves a deep loss to all that knew him, especially his closest friends and family. He will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and his undying love for his wife Jean.
The family is planning a public Celebration of Life to be held at the Touchet Gardena Lions Club on Saturday, May 21, at 3:00 PM, followed by an inurnment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA on Monday, May 23, at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made on behalf of Darrell to the Touchet Educational Foundation through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, 99362. Or fax your best friends, grab a half-rack of your favorite beer, a fishing pole, and go fishing to make memories like the ones Darrell loved most.