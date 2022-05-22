Darrel Patteson
May 22, 1953 — May 16, 2022
Darrel Patteson, formerly of Milton-Freewater passed away on May 16, 2022, in Hillsboro, Oregon at the age of 68 years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darrel to the American Red Cross in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Darrel was a strong supporter of the American Red Cross by donating blood countless times earlier in his life earning many gallon donation pins.
Darrel Patteson was born on May 22, 1953, the son of Raymond and Ionia (Jellison) Patteson in Milton-Freewater. Darrel attended area schools and graduated from Mac Hi with the class of 1971. He worked various jobs including driving truck, farm work and auto parts. Darrel enjoyed cars, farming and motorcycles.
Darrel is survived by his nephew, Roger Patteson of Sherwood, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ron Patteson.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com