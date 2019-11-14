Darlene Louise Smith
March 9, 1952 — Nov. 7, 2019
Our beloved Darlene Louise Smith passed away at age 67 on November 7, 2019, joining her youngest son David of whom she deeply loved and missed.
Darlene was born March 9, 1952, to Henry and Wilma Leroue in Dallas, Oregon, the 7th of 11 children. Her family later moved to Waitsburg, to be closer to her large extended family where her father farmed. Darlene watched over many of the family’s children over the years, went on to beauty school, and then had children of her own. She later attended Walla Walla Community College. Darlene was a devoted mother to her five children. In 2003 she married Ronnie Smith and they moved to Milton-Freewater. She spent most of her later life working as a caregiver in the community. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, bingo, gardening, and her three dogs.
Darlene’s family, especially her children and grandchildren were the most important people in her life. Grandchildren looked forward to visiting and just being in her presence. She made each feel special. Darlene was described as the most caring, loving, and generous person you would ever meet. She took care of others before herself and loved unconditionally. In life, she was an angel and a blessing to many. Darlene will be deeply missed and continues to live on through the lives she has touched.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Ronnie Smith; sons, Timothy and Shane Pickett; daughters, Anne Childs, and Trisha Maxwell; brothers, Bob, Cecil, and Randy Leroue; sister, Tammie Ross; 16 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wilma Leroue; son, David Pickett; brothers, Raymond, Ronnie, Jimmy, and Tony Leroue; sisters, Lona Katsel, and Mary Hanson.
Darlene will be laid to rest with her son, David, at her final resting place at Dayton City Cemetery on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at noon. A reception will follow at the Waitsburg Lions Club Memorial Building. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com