Darlene L. Smith

March 9, 1952 —  Nov. 7, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Darlene L. Smith, 67, of Milton-Freewater, passed away November 7, 2019, in Walla Walla.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater.

