Darlene Grace Brown
September 16, 1932 — July 17, 2021
In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 17, 2021, our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Dad’s wife, Darlene Grace (Mumford) Brown, passed on peacefully at her home.
Darlene was born on September 16, 1932, in Aberdeen, Washington. Her birthdays were always extra special for her because she shared her birthday with her dad. Her love for birthdays spread throughout her family. She always made our birthdays special.
Darlene was born to James Roy Mumford and Jean Miriam (Oules) Mumford in Aberdeen, Washington. She was raised in the Northwest but spent a couple years in grade school in Florida while her father and uncle farmed parcels of family land. After returning with her family to the Northwest, they would eventually move to Walla Walla. Darlene attended her senior year at Walla Walla High School where she was crowned the FFA Sweetheart. Darlene then moved to a farm in Lowden, Washington.
She raised her 4 children on the farm. She loved living on the farm and had a special love for all animals. She would keep a box of dog bones in their truck to give to neighbor dogs or any dog lucky enough to cross her path. Darlene was a hard worker and did everything from feeding farm hands, driving the harvest trucks, baking, sewing, and teaching Vacation Bible School when her children were young. She was active in many church activities and service projects throughout her life.
She married Dorwin Brown on November 26, 1981. They were inseparable and worked side by side at home and at various jobs throughout Walla Walla, including the Denny Building on Alder Street, where they were custodians for many years. They loved working outside on their hay and cattle farm to beautify it and make it an enjoyable and peaceful place for all who visited. In Darlene’s later years she suffered multiple strokes that confined her to a wheelchair. Dorwin faithfully and tirelessly cared for her and loved her with all his heart.
Darlene enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, raspberry bushes, canning and working in the outdoors. She was a gifted seamstress and even made one of her daughter’s wedding dress. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
Darlene loved Christmas, just like her dad and would often be known to leave up a few Christmas decorations out all year round. She loved taking pictures with her camera. Some of her favorite things to photograph were animals, nature, and her family and husband. Darlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She and Dorwin would put on a Cousin’s Camp in the summertime for their grandchildren where there would be non-stop activities, laughing, campfires, family meals and stories shared. She loved to gather her family and friends around the dinner table.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Dorwin Brown; her four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing and Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021, from 10 AM - 7 PM at the Chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Darlene will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 AM at the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morris, celebrating. Following Interment at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens.
Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362