Darlene Anita (Eaton) Petersen
May 17, 1950 — November 8, 2021
Darlene Anita (Eaton) Petersen, 71, of Silverdale, WA, passed away on November 8, 2021. Darlene was born on May 17, 1950, in Dayton, to John and Florence (Brown) Eaton.
She went on to graduate from Dayton High School in 1968. Darlene’s legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will live on with her husband Ronald and daughters, Melanie Deal and Sherry Petersen; and with her grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Logan and Leland; and great-grandson, Corbin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie; and brother, Bill.
A memorial service will be held at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary on Monday, December 6, at 1:00 pm. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com