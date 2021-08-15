Darl L. Wallace
March 31, 1938 — July 16, 2021
Darl Wallace, 83, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, at the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home where he resided for the last 4 months. Darl was born on March 31, 1938 to Kirby and Wythel Wallace in Milton, Oregon. In 1956 he graduated from Thunderbird Academy and spent one year at La Sierra College before being drafted into the Army as a Medic. Darl married Corine Bliss in 1959 and their daughter, Cheri, was born in 1961 in Walla Walla. Their son, Stanley was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1963.
Darl then joined the computer department of MGM in Los Angeles, California. In 1968, he was the Director of Data Processing at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He worked for several other hospitals in the Seventh-day Adventist system including Atlanta West Hospital in Douglasville, GA; Florida Hospital in Orlando and Walla Walla General Hospital. He was the Computer Dept. Director at Walla Walla College from 1976-1980. Darl was a member of the College Place Village SDA Church. In retirement, Darl and Corine volunteered and served on the board at SonBridge Community Center.
He is survived by his wife, Corine; daughter, Cheri Berg (Warren); son, Stanley Wallace (Jamie); grandsons, Cody Schwartz and Nathan Wallace; granddaughter, Kerianne Schwartz, great-granddaughter, Madilyn Wallace; brother, Kirby Wallace, Jr. (Barb), and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Darl’s life on August 29, 2021 at 11:30 am at SonBridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach at 712 NE C Street, College Place, WA 99324 or SonBridge Community Center, 1200 SE 12th St., Suite #1, College Place, WA 99324.