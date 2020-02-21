Darin Lee Speakman
Feb. 20, 1965 — Feb. 18, 2020
Darin Lee Speakman was born in Faith, SD on Feb. 20, 1965, to Marjo and Gordon Speakman. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family Feb. 18, 2020.
Darin grew up and attended elementary school in Redfield, SD. He graduated from St. Maries High School in 1983. Darin attended North Idaho College in Coeur D’ lane, ID in 1984 and received a certificate for Auto Body Repair and Refinishing.
He began working for Kilmer’s Auto Parts where he worked for 30 years, as a Counter Attendant and Office Manager.
Darin is preceded in death by his mother, Marjo Speakman. He is survived by his father, Gordon Speakman; brother, Ron Speakman and girlfriend, Lisa Simmons-McDonald (Milton-Freewater); sisters, Valorie Speakman (Milton-Freewater), Brenda Speakman (San Jose, CA), and Darla McKernan and her husband Lyle McKernan (Rapid City, SD)
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
