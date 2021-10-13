Darell “Bud” Weathermon
April 20, 1943 — October 9, 2021
Darell “Bud” Weathermon passed away on October 9, 2021, at the age of 78. Bud was born on April 20, 1943, minutes before his twin sister, Caroll Weathermon Hardesty, to Delbert and Zelma Brower Weathermon. Bud graduated from Wa-Hi in 1961 and Oregon Technical Institute at Klamath Falls, Oregon, in 1964.
Bud and Kathie Moro were married at St. Patrick’s Church on February 27, 1965. They have two children, Keith Allen Weathermon and Peggy Weathermon Kunz.
Bud owned and operated Weathermon Auto Repair in Walla Walla. Bud and Kathie lived for 20 some years near Lowden, farming and raising a small herd of Red Angus cattle. In 2000 Bud and Kathie sold the shop and the farm and moved to Walla Walla for the retirement years.
Bud had many interests including motorcycles, Mercedes Benz automobiles, piloting his own airplane, and winemaking. Bud shared his passion for motorcycles and taught Keith and Peggy to ride at an early age. He spent some of his best times riding with them at the family-owned cabin on the Walla Walla River.
Bud enjoyed touring on his motorcycle with friends, traveling on the Alaskan Highway to Prudhoe Bay, visiting national parks and friends scattered across the USA and Canada.
The final chapter of Bud’s life was spent at Windsong Memory Care in Kennewick, WA. The amazing staff and residents at Windsong made Bud’s time there a joyful experience. Bud and his family were treated with dignity, respect and compassion. The family feels so blessed to have shared this chapter with them.
The loss of this loving, kind, hardworking family man will be felt by many.
Bud is survived by Kathie, Keith and Peggy; grandson, Rhett Kunz; and granddaughter, Caitlin Weathermon; Bud’s twin sister, Caroll Weathermon Hardesty and her husband David.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately after the service, the family will host a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of a donation in Bud’s memory, the family suggests you spend time with a loved one you haven’t seen for a while and take them out to breakfast.