Danny Davis
December 8, 1955 — June 6, 2021
Danny Davis passed unexpectedly in a moped accident on June 6, 2021, at the age of 65. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing, and hunting for mushrooms in the nearby Blue Mountains.
Danny was born in La Grande, Oregon, on December 8, 1955, to Leah Marie Harmon and Merrell Victor Davis.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Leah Lundberg; his father, Merrell (Lucky) Davis; his brother, Norman Dixon; and his son, Danny Keith Davis. He is survived by his brother, Merlen Davis; his daughter, Stephanie Piekos and her husband Ryan; his son, Aaron Davis and his wife Kathy; his grandchildren, Sydney, Dakotah, and Ryan Keith Piekos, Alexis and Bryce Davis; and one great-grandchild on the way.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints, 1821 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla.