Danny Allen Smith
June 11, 1966 — October 1, 2020
Danny Smith, age 54, passed away in his home in Waitsburg.
A Church Service and Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 22, at 11am. Located at Waitsburg Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Zedall Jackson.
Danny was born to Asa and Doris Smith in Randle, WA on June 11, 1966; he was one of eleven siblings. He graduated from Douglas High School in Douglas, WY in 1984.
Danny lived the fullest life, filled with adventure and love everywhere he went. He instilled into his two children, no matter where life takes them, they better not stop learning and always keep challenging themselves to grow. Danny lived this lesson by example!
His adventures began young in junior high where he learned how to box. He won golden and silver gloves; he even qualified for the Junior Olympics. Danny went to college to become a mechanic; with that knowledge he was able to restore 10 cars by himself by the age of 27. He continued rebuilding many, many vehicles including a Harley Davidson motorcycle he rebuilt from top to bottom! In later years he would piece out and rebuild iPhones as well.
At age 35, Danny started racing motocross with his son, Tim. They shared this adventure for 7 years. He had a love for guns and took time to build his own but it didn’t stop there, he also took time to take tactile training on shooting and warfare. When he wasn’t learning something new, he also enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Growing was always a goal but so was teaching; Danny loved tattoos and first learned how to tattoo on himself, most of his leg pieces were done by himself. He also tattooed many family members and friends. The best part was getting to teach a friend how to tattoo and that friend went on to open his own tattoo shop to this day.
When Danny moved to the Walla Walla area he started in on one of his greatest adventures of being a business owner. He owned and operated Smith’s Family Restaurant for 10 years. However, at the end of the day, above all, his greatest accomplishment was being a dad and papa. Family will never forget the lessons he taught them and to never just live a “normal” life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him!
Danny is survived by his daughter, Christina Keeran, son-in-law, Jackson Keeran; son, Timmithy Smith, daughter-in-law, Morgan Shipley; sisters, Wally Hinkley and Mykie Smith; brothers, Jim, Rick, Tom, Bill and Gary Smith; three grandkids, Nolan Smith, Jaxon Smith and Haven Keeran; nieces and nephews, Valerie Smith, Danete Smith, and Asa Smith Jr., and many more. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Douglas Smith; brothers, Timmithy and Asa Smith.
