Daniel J. Young
July 22, 1977 — October 12, 2020
Daniel Young, age 43, lost his battle against stage 5 kidney failure on October 12, 2020.
Danny spent the last 21 years with the love of his life, Tammy Young. Together they raised 4 daughters and shared 3 grandchildren.
Danny was a man of many talents, and he was extremely artistic. He often poured his soul into drawing, playing guitar, and writing music. He had a love for camping, riding and working on his motorcycle and working in his garden.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, David Young and Carol Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Young; their four daughters, April, Jerrie, Shy Blu, and Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Daniella, Sofia and Joseph Blu; brother, David Young; and sisters, Elizabeth Young, Heidi Muirhead, Heather Muirhead and Brandy Michael.
Friends and family may share memories, sign his online guestbook and make donations to his final arrangements at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com