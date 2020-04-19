Daniel DeSiga
December 12, 1948 — April 15, 2020
Daniel DeSiga, 72, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully at the Veteran’s Hospital in Albuquerque, NM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, due to underlying medical issues.
Daniel DeSiga was born in Walla Walla on December 12, 1948. Daniel was a well-known respected Chicano artist who’s passion for capturing the everyday labors of the migrant workers was embodied by his 1979 painting called “Campasino;” the original of which hung in the Smithsonian museum. While Daniel enjoyed painting and creating pieces of art throughout his life, he also dedicated his later years to spending time talking with and enjoying the company of the people he met at the Veterans Hospital.
Daniel is survived by his three children: Tina VanAlstine, Corina DeSiga, and Daniel DeSiga; his brother, David DeSiga and wife Lisa DeSiga; and a large loving extended family of five grandchildren, nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his son, Ruben DeSiga; parents, Philip and Grace DeSiga; and sister, Bonnie Schoenauer.
A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation or your local Veterans Hospital.