Daniel Dale Varnell Sr.
November 11, 1941 — July 8, 2020
Daniel Dale Varnell Sr., 78, died July 8 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Blue Mt. Memorial Gardens (300 NE Myra Road) on July 18.
Daniel Varnell was born November 11, 1941, in Coolidge, Arizona to Maxine and Doyle Varnell.
On November 12, 1964, he married Judith Ann Varnell in Oregon City. They moved to this area in 1978 from Beaver Creek, Oregon. He has 3 Masters Degrees and enjoyed substitute teaching.
He had a passion for reading books and in fact wrote a biographical book on his life. His focus was centered on his grandchildren. He loved his kids and grandchildren and would always be there when needed.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Christiansen of Layton, Utah, and Kimberly Swopes of Walla Walla; son, Daniel Varnell Jr. of Olympia, WA; three sisters, Marci Brown of College Place, Lori Shader of Tennessee, Sheryl Lewis of Dallas, TX; and four brothers, Tom Varnell of Walla Walla, Jon Varnell of Gladstone, Oregon, Traci Varnell of Gladstone, Oregon, and Steve Findsen of Vancouver, WA; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Don Varnell, died in December 2019.