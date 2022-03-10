Dana Lynne Beer
July 14, 1968 — March 7, 2022
It is with great sorrow to announce the death of Dana Lynne Beer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2022, at the age of 53. Dana was born in San Jose, CA, July 14, 1968. She moved to the Seattle area for a short time and then to Walla Walla, where she lived until she graduated from Wa-Hi in 1986. After graduation, she moved back to the Seattle area and graduated with her AA degree from Highline Community College and perused various other activities, including flight school. She worked in property management for several years before moving back to Walla Walla to be near her family. Dana loved spending time with family and friends; she enjoyed being outdoors, spending time biking, kayaking, and camping. Dana was a very generous and beautiful person and found pleasure in volunteer work.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Teddy Beer; sister, Kari Zehner; niece, Alexandria Beer; nephews, Zachary, Nickolas, and Ethan Zehner, who referred to her as Aunt Neenie; a great-nephew, JJ Brown; and niece, Alta Mae Brown.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S 2nd Ave, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.