Dan Needham
April 1, 1951 — March 26, 2021
Dan Needham was born in Walla Walla, April 1, 1951, weighing in at 7pnds 20inhces long. Youngest of 8 children, his sense of humor and wit were fitting for his April Fools birthday.
Born to Lavieta and Ray Needham, Dan was raised catholic. Graduating from Desales High School in 1969. Having lettered in Football and Basketball he was nicknamed the “Mad Stork” after Miami’s All-American defensive end, Ted Hendricks.
After high school Dan attended Eastern Washington College. He spent his summers lifeguarding at the pool, relaxing in the California sun and traveling the western united states competing in arm wrestling tournaments along side his lifelong buddies. The REAL Incredible Hulk, Needham went onto win State Championships in Washington, Idaho, Montana then on to compete in the World Championships in California.
Needhams strength, grit and loyalty carried him through his life. After college he began his career in Agriculture first working at the Walla Walla Farmers Co-op for 25 years then transitioned to Western Farm Services. Over 40 years of taking care of hundreds of thousands of acres around the Walla Walla Valley and the farmers who owned the land. Needham was trustworthy, a friendly smile and a firm handshake.
In 1979, Dan married Riley Cunningham and shared one daughter, Erin Needham. As a father, Dan was the man. He was a pickup your bootstraps kind of dad, there’s no crying in baseball! shake it off kind of dad, don’t listen to the noise you’re doing great kind of dad. Never miss a game, my daughter can do anything type of dad. A father and coach to all my friends, our house was always your home. Teach you how to operate a motor car once your feet touched the peddles type of dad. Let’s go on a trip type of dad. Sunday drive, pull over, unload the four-wheeler and cruise through the field’s dad. The type of dad at 39 I still play softball for so he can watch type of dad. Never want to let go of the best memories of your life… type of DAD.
Dans do it all spirit carried over into the friendships he made, lives he touched and brotherhoods he kept. His hobbies included snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, going up to the mountains, studying all types of insects and botany, gardening, building and restoring anything he found out in the country, watching sports, being a grandpa, an uncle, a confidant, a story teller, and a partner.
In 1997 Dan had his first heart attack attending a work conference in Yakima, Washington, where he died for 14 minutes. In the years that followed he continued to have every Single Heart procedure known to man. In 2011 Dan became Heart Transplant Recipient Number 758. This gifted him with 10 more wonderful years of life. He took himself off long-term disability to return to work at Western Farm Service. He soon after retired and went to work for the City of Walla Walla taking care of all the parks. He loved being around all the people, staying busy and checking in on everyone and everything he’s grown to love around his hometown.
In 2019, Dan was diagnosed with cancer. He fought for two very long, hard years till he was told fighting will only make it worse. Then he kept fighting some more. He passed peacefully in his sleep March 26, 2021, along side his family, his daughter and longtime sweetheart Julie Hardin.
Dan was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Needham, Fred Schamer; sister, Dorothy Chase; and former wife, Riley Needham. Survived by daughter, Erin Needham; step-son, Justin Woodard; grandsons, Michael Davis, Kurtis Beard; granddaughter, Vivien Woodard; brothers, Jack Needham, Joe Schamer; sisters, Carol Satterland, Pat Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews; and life partner of 25 years, Julie Hardin and her family.
Service for Dan Needham will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021. For directions or additional info please feel free to reach out to myself Erin Needham or nephew Jacob Morrison.
On a side note. I would just like to take a moment to thank everyone who has always been there for my father over the 69 years he lived his life. He felt very blessed to have so many close to him as his friends for so long! He always thought he’d live past 80. Energy Never dies, it just transfers. He’ll be around a lot longer than that!
There won’t be any asks of donations to be sent anywhere or flowers. However, if you ever get the chance to run into one of his grandsons, please tell them a story about their old grandpa would ya?
Endless legend. Daniel Andrew Needham
4/1/1951- 3/26/2021. Salvation. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son. That whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. John 3:16