March 11, 1952 — August 21, 2020
Dan D. Oliver, 68, of Walla Walla, died Friday August 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery.
Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Pat; father, Hal and mother, Nydia Jane Oliver.
Dan was born on March 11, 1952, in Walla Walla, to Harold Allen Oliver and Nydia Jane Munns Oliver. Attended Walla Walla Catholic Schools, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, a Master’s of Business Administration from Golden Gate University and a Juris Doctorate from Western State University.
Dan enjoyed traveling, outdoor recreation and was an avid scuba diver.
He is survived by his daughter, Ana and son in-law Casey; grandchildren, Casey Jr and Lucy Crawford; daughter, Whitney Oliver and fiancee Josef Bosch; former wife, Penny Romine-Oliver; brother, Chris Oliver and sister-in-law Katie Erwin Oliver; niece, Jessica Johnson and children; nephew, Adam Oliver and fiance Kristin Gaare.
In memory of Dan please make contributions to either NAMI, National Alliance of Mental Illness, or DeSalles High School Library through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.