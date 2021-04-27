Damazo “Zo” Gonzalez
December 11, 1936 — April 19, 2021
Damazo “Zo” Gonzalez, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, April 19, 2021. Damazo “Zo” was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico on December 11, 1936, to Antonio Gonzalez Amaro and Cirpiana Hernandez.
He spent his childhood in Mexico and Edinburg/Edcouch, Texas. He and his family would travel to Oregon/Washington for agriculture field work harvesting asparagus and onions. While working in the area, he decided to make Milton-Freewater his home. Damazo married Consuelo Olivares and together had two children. Sadly, his wife and daughter passed away in the late 70s. He later married Teresa Sandoval; helping raise her two sons and in 1988, welcomed a daughter together.
Damazo was twice retired - once from Rogers/American Fine Foods, where he worked many years as a mechanic and retired in 1998. In 2016 (at the age of 80) he retired from The City of Milton-Freewater, where he worked as the city’s landscaper, making many friends and acquaintances along the way. After his final retirement, Damazo continued working odd jobs in the area. Throughout his life, he enjoyed working with his hands, attending his children’s sporting events, tinkering in his shop, and going to yard sales. He was a wrestling enthusiast and never missed a weekly episode. Damazo was a very happy person and was able to make people feel comfortable in his presence. His smile could brighten up a room. Damazo liked to keep busy working and enjoyed having breakfast with his daughter at We Bit O’Heathers. To say that he will truly be missed would be an understatement.
He is survived by his sons, Hector Gonzalez of Milton-Freewater, Cesar Jimenez, (Angie) of Pasco Washington, Ricardo Gonzalez (Claire) of Minnestota; his daughter, Teresa Gonzalez of Pasco, Washington; brothers, Federico Gonzalez, Antonio Gonzalez, Marcelino Gonzalez all from Edingburg, Texas; as well as his grandchildren, Lacey Gonzalez, Alexis (Jimenez) Santos, Ashlee Jimenez, Camron Nafstad, Cruz Gonzalez, Nico Gonzalez, and Natalee Landa; and great-grandson, Preston Jimenez. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Consuelo Olivares; his daughter, Viola Gonzalez; and his brother, Roberto Gonzalez.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 6:00 pm with viewing beginning at 2:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater (Limited to 30 people). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 925 Vining St., Milton-Freewater, (Limited to 50 people). Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with a Reception to follow at the Armory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com