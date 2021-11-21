Dale Montgomery Nov 21, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale MontgomeryMay 28, 1932 — Nov. 17, 2021WALLA WALLA - Dale Montgomery, 89, died Nov. 17, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.No services at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dale Montgomery Providence St. Mary Medical Center Walla Walla Read more: Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 Marty James Huie Nov 17, 2021 Read more: Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 Marty James Huie Nov 17, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Other Christmas trees, U-cut Furniture 1 Deluxe Massage Chair Condition: UsedColor: Red Job 2 Youth Development, Education, Non-Profit Opportunities Walla Walla, WA Construction 2 1 Al's Remodeling - General ALL CLASSIFIEDS