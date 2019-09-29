Dale Leroy Brashear
Feb. 26, 1939 — Sept. 24, 2019
Dale Leroy Brashear, 80, passed away in his home in Walla Walla, on September 24, 2019.
Dale was born in Mabton, WA, on February 26, 1939, to Jack and Esther Brashear. Dale moved with his parents and two brothers, Vern and Don, to Lowden, in 1941. He attended Lowden School and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1957. Dale joined the National Guard and served eight years. Dale worked for several cookie distribution companies over his career. He lived in Kennewick for a number of years before moving back to Walla Walla in 2016.
Dale loved to garden, be on the river in his boat, golf, play pool and spend time and cook for his favorite buddies. Dale always found time to help friends and family with various projects and was always there when needed.
Dale is survived by his brother, Don Brashear; son and daughter-in-law, John and Megan Brashear of Salem, Oregon; granddaughter, Whitney Brashear of Surprise, Arizona; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by daughter, Kristy Brashear; and brother, Vern Brashear both of Walla Walla.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.