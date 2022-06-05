Dale Eugene Davis
December 13, 1940 — May 24, 2022
Dale Eugene Davis, age 81, passed away at his home in Walla Walla, on May 24, 2022.
He was born on December 13, 1940, in Hartford, Michigan to Lynn and Laverna Davis. He was the second of five children.
In 1947, the family moved from Michigan to Phoenix, Arizona where he grew up and developed a deep passion for all things mechanical. His working career was varied and included becoming a master of his craft in thermal plastics and plastics recycling. He also worked as a locomotive engineer while building a railroad in Arizona. He was a proficient mechanic. Repairing, improving, and designing all types of mechanical systems brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry (Cora); son, Bruce (Jenny); and grandson, Jareth Davis. He is survived by his wife, Nell of Walla Walla; by his siblings: sister Mary (David) Jackson, sister Linda (Charles) Miller, and brother David; by his children: son Alan (Barb), daughter Sheila (Ron) Parson, daughter Sylvia (Oscar) Waggoner, son Dean (Lisa), daughter Lara (Maura Trainor) Francesco, son Kevin (Teresa), daughter Casey (Daryl) Eash, and son Wade (Erica); 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Connie, Elaine, and Delia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale will be missed by many dear friends, including Dean (Margaret) Putnam and Carl Ellis.