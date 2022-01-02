Cynthia M. Martuscelli
October 26, 1951 — December 18, 2021
Cynthia M. “Cyndi”
Martuscelli was born on October 26, 1951, in Walla Walla, to parents, Albert and Virginia Young Kralman. She died on December 18, 2021, surrounded by her family in her home in Stanfield, Oregon at the age of 70 years.
Cyndi was raised and attended school in Walla Walla. She was united in marriage to Lewis A. Martuscelli on September 6, 1969, in Walla Walla. They moved to Stanfield, Oregon in 1979 where they have lived since. Cyndi operated a in-home child care for several years and later worked at the Main Street Market. She was a member of the Stanfield Moose Lodge. Cyndi enjoyed flowers, camping, traveling, playing cards and most of all cherished time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lou Martuscelli of Stanfield, OR; children: Shawn Martuscelli of Walla Walla, Jereme Martuscelli of Alaska, Chad Martuscelli (Brooke)of Happy Valley, OR, Nick Martuscelli (Nicole) of Happy Valley, OR and Domnic Martuscelli of Forest Grove, OR; sister, Debbie Bauer, of Moses Lake, WA; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cyndi was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mike and Ron.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla. Those who wish may make contributions in Cyndi’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838. Please share memories of Cyndi with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.