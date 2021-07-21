Cynthia Lee Carpenter
May 14, 1963 — July 11, 2021
Cynthia (Cindy) Lee Carpenter passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center, July 11, 2021. Cindy was born in Walla Walla to Gary and Melvena Carpenter May 14, 1963. Cindy grew up just outside Prescott on the family farm. She attended Prescott School until she graduated in 1981. Living on a wheat ranch there was always something to do. Animals to take care of, rye to be pulled. In high school, Cindy lettered in baseball and basketball and music. Music was the Love of her life. She was always playing her drums, guitar, and banjo. After graduating she went to Yakima Valley Community College for Musicality. Then went to Walla Walla Community College for a year.
Cindy started working at Brumbacks Music store in 1982-1991. She loved sharing her love of music to others and helping the young one picks their perfect instrument. She later started her own business; Cindy’s Dustbusters for 6 years then became disabled but still took care of her mom until her death. Cindy was an amazing percussionist in The Walla Walla Symphony starting in 1984.
Brother Brad blessed us all with two wonderful sons, her nephews were the light of her life.
She also had a deep Love for her dogs, Lil Darlin, Shoogie, Jasmine, and of course Max. Cindy met her best friend Teri Hickman and became roommates that lasted over 20 years. They did everything together. Fun times at the family home were always a high point in all our lives. When the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks were on was a big thing for our family.
Cindy made so many friends on Facebook all over the world. Her Besties were the Walton Family the TV family and the real family. Roger Woods was an incredibly special person in her life.
Preceded in death brother, Brent Duane Carpenter; father, Gary Carpenter; mother, Melvena Carpenter; Barney Blackman; grandparents, Melvin and Esther Hair and Victor and Mettie Mae Carpenter; and many aunts’ uncles and cousins. She is survived by brother, Bradley Carpenter (Lisa), best friend, Terri Hickman; aunt, Rosalie Carpenter-Wheeler; aunt and uncle, Fred and Cheryl Hair; nephews, Lance and Jaron Carpenter, Ty and Nick Engstrand; niece, Cierra Hayes; and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4pm-6pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, with an Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to Walla Walla Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com.