Cynthia Grace Berryman
— April 6, 2022
Cynthia Grace Berryman, age 59, died on April 6, 2022, unexpectantly at home of a heart attack. She was born to the late Jack and Joan Jennings in Napa, CA. She was a sweet and loving sister, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her first former spouse, Chuck Wilson and their two children, David Wilson of Little Rock, Arkansas and Sarah Wilson of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; her second former spouse, Mathew Kenner and their son Jack Kenner of College Place; two sisters, Connie Trotter of Walla Walla and Renee Cederquist of Pleasanton, CA; one brother, Sidney Jennings of Grants Pass, OR.; three grandchildren, Shie Wilson, Saje Wilson and Cashton Wilson of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In her younger days, she enjoyed going camping and fishing with her family. She loved going on our sister trips to the Oregon Coast and traveling to California to see family. She always looked forward to going shopping with her sisters and especially to thrift stores to find beautiful porcelain dolls to add to her collection. Another highlight was going out to eat, especially with her son Jack. She was so happy when her daughter Sara and grandchildren came for a visit. She believed in the Lord, and reading her Bible was comforting to her.
We would like to thank those that provided loving care for Cynthia: Dr. Joanne Perez, Lourdes Coun-seling Center, Dan Pitts, and Nurse Debbie; Anchor Point Counseling, Tammy; Valley Residential Ser-vices, Darla, Diana, Jazmin, Cecelia, Debra, Kimberly, Sonja, and Julissa. If I missed anyone, just know that we are grateful for all care that she received.
Funeral service will be on April 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Al-der St., Walla Walla. The grave interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla. A reception will follow the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, NAMI, or a charity of your choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.