Cynthia Elaine Baker
June 7, 1947 — June 2, 2021
Cynthia was born on June 7, 1947, to Frank A. and Wilhelmina D. Schmidt in the White Plains Hospital, White Plains, New York. She grew up in White Plains and graduated from White Plains High School in 1965. On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, she lost he fight of more than 10 years with cancer and died peacefully in her sleep at home.
In 1967 she married Jim Baker and began the nomadic life of an “Army wife” moving every one to three years for the next 26 years. Along the way she earned a bachelor’s degree from Mills College, Oakland, California and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia.
Following Jim’s retirement from active duty, the family settled in Walla Walla, Jim’s home town. Cyndi worked at the Lillie Rice Center’s Early Childhood Education Center with children birth to three years old. After work she was a true soccer mom.
In the community she was very active with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The delight of her Sundays was working with the young children. She also took on more adult responsibilities by serving as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and being a member of the vestry.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her two sons, Robert (Alicia) and James (Karina); her two granddaughters, Audrina and Talia; and her sister, Carol of Port Ewen, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and by her daughter, Elizabeth.
Burial will be at the United States Military Academy Post Cemetery, West Point, New York.
The family asks that rather than providing flowers or donations, her friends treat themselves to an evening out and reminisce about her love of life and young children.