Curtis Edsel Melhus
May 15, 1940 — May 10, 2022
Curtis Edsel Melhus, 81, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022. He was thoughtful, dependable, and always had a witty thing to say.
Curtis was born in North Dakota in 1940 and moved to Walla Walla with his mother Dagmar and sister Ione in 1951. After high school, he joined the Navy and served four years in Seattle, where he met his wife, Nancy. They were married in Seattle in 1962 and returned to Walla Walla. In 1964 they had a son named Ken. Curtis retired in 1991 from the Washington State Penitentiary after over two decades of service.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Ken (Katie) Melhus; two granddaughters, Ansley and Adalie; sister, Ione Talbot; and doggie, Molly.
At his request, no service will be held.