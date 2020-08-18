Craig Nelson Schultz
April 18, 1938 — August 13, 2020
On August 13, 2020, Craig Nelson Schultz passed away peacefully. Craig was born in Caldwell, ID, on April 18, 1938, to Clyde and Fern Schultz. He moved to Walla Walla at the age of 4 with his family. Craig graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1958. His favorite time of year was hunting for deer and elk, and in later years fishing with Karen, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His love of the outdoors was passed down to his children and grandchildren.
Craig was member of the Odd Fellows Lodge for 60 years, rising to Noble Grand and he was a member of the Bee Hive Rebekah Lodge for 33 years also rising to Noble Grand.
Craig is survived by his wife, Karen, of 37 years. His children: Carolyn Antes of Battle Ground, WA, Karen Bannerman of Walla Walla, Keith Schultz of West Richland, WA and Debra Ford of Port Orchard, WA; as well as 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Schultz of Walla Walla. Craig was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Bob, Bill; and one sister, Phyllis Poirier.
At his wishes, there will be no service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center in honor of Craig’s name through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.