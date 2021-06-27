Corki Kelly
March 24, 1947 — June 11, 2021
Verna “Corki” Kelly was born March 24, 1947, in Loma Linda, California. She was raised in an Adventist family and attended Adventist schools throughout her elementary and secondary education years. While at Milo Academy, she met her first husband, Bobby Smith. To them a daughter, Buffy, was born. She then went to Walla Walla Community College and became a registered nurse. Corki and Bobby later divorced, and she married Jim Mashek and they had a son, Buc. They divorced and she married Raymond Kelly and was with him for 35 years.
Corki was president of her graduating class. She was a nurse throughout her life. She spent almost 30 years as an operating room nurse at Walla Walla General Hospital and at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The job she loved the most was her tenure at St. Pete’s and working in the OR for 15 years, retiring in 2007.
Corki passed away June 11, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Buffy (Jim); and son, Buc; husband, Raymond; grandsons, Stone Huntley and Thad Mashek; twin granddaughters, Parker and Paige Henson; stepson and daughter, Sean Kelly and Heather Kelly (Mahurin) of Spokane; grandchildren, Ryan Kelly and Brenna Kelly, and Christina and Justin Mahurin. She is also survived by her brothers, Merle (Alice) and Marvin (Sandi) Whitney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Corki had an infectious smile and there was not anyone who met her who did not like and enjoy her company. She will be truly missed. She has moved on to a better, better place.
Special thanks go out to Providence Hospice, especially RN Michelle.
There will be a virtual celebration of life on Facebook in the near future. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.