Cora “Corey” Lea Novakovich
January 19, 2022 — March 13, 1954
Cora “Corey” Lea Novakovich, 67, passed away on January 19, 2022, in Walla Walla. She was born to Curtis and Wanda Hahn on March 13, 1954, in Walla Walla.
Corey spent 40 years of her life in the Walla Walla area, including attending MAC-Hi, and the Walla Walla Community College. On August 7, 1983, Corey married the love of her life, Julian “John” Novakovich.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma and was the biggest “mama bear” ever. She was feisty and had an amazing sense of humor. Corey was very crafty and had a special love for floral arrangements. Comedy and Jesus were a couple of her favorite hobbies. She was a devoted animal lover with a huge heart. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was also an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Walla Walla and a two-term President of the Milton-Freewater Chamber. She was a Balloon Meister and a Walla Walla County fairground sponsor. She was also an active member of many community events such as: the Muddy Frog Water Festival, and Operation Bright Lights.
Corey is survived by her loving husband, Julian John Novakovich; her daughters, Misty Kiehl and Summer Brashear; son, Adam Novakovich; sisters: Rhonda Brashear, Tammie Korst, Kim Robertson, Debbie Tiner, Tracy McCarthy, and Jeri Bier; brothers, Dan Baulig, Mat Baulig, and Mike Baulig; and grandchildren: Madisson, Estella, Alexis, Curtis, Jesse and Barrett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Hahn and Wanda Hamblin; Nick and Rosemary Novakovich, Edna Hahn, William “Billy” Hahn, and Victor Hahn.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 28, at the Walla Walla Eagles at 6pm. Family and friends may share memories of Corey and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.