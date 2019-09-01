COOP
Edgar A. Cooper
March 29, 1948 — August 27, 2019
So the world lost one of its kindest, gentlest, most loving souls early Tuesday morning. Coop passed away in his home surrounded by those who loved him. The son of Vivian (Doyle) and Charles Cooper, he was born and raised in Walla Walla. He later enlisted in the army and served during the Vietnam War ‘66-’69. Coop then came back to the valley where he owned and operated Cooper Fencing Company as well as became a career C.O. at the W.S.P. He loved to fish, raise horses, dabble with cattle, and adopt/nurture/care for every animal that wandered onto his ranch. Anybody that knew Coop knew that his great loves were his wife, kids, grandkids, delicious briquette BBQ, and his evenings sitting on the porch with his dog sipping an “old fashion”.
This beautiful man is survived by: Spouse, Kaye Cooper; son, Charles Cooper (Jennifer); daughters, Jennifer Holbrook (Scott), Tawnia Sumerlin-Jones; step-son, Johnathan; grandsons, Zachary Sumerlin, Kort and Jeg Holbrook, Michael Johnson; granddaughter, Ashley Weisner; great-grandchildren, Wade, Vance and Jordan.
Please feel free and most welcome to join our family as we celebrate his life, September 3, 3:00 p.m. at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
So long you old hide - you did good and we love you.