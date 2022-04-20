Constance J. Yale Apr 20, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Constance J. YaleFeb. 2, 1943 — April 18, 2022WALLA WALLA -Constance Joanne Yale, 79, died April 18, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Constance Joanne Yale Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Director Pend Read more: Ronald Copeland Jr. Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Janice Elaine (Robbins) Douglas Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson Apr 17, 2022 • 3:15 am Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage Trending Now Complaint yields deeper look into neurosurgery issues at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla Walla Walla Community College teacher won't lose job after not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 Safety Log: Walla Walla police investigate man allegedly assaulting multiple people Whitman College sees rise of campus COVID-19 cases; Walla Walla, Umatilla counties continue to see low numbers Touchet-area farmer, volunteer firefighter Darren Goble announces bid for Walla Walla County commissioner