Constance Hanley Riordan
April 7, 1926 — June 3, 2021
Constance Mary Hanley was born on April 7, 1926, to Cornelius Patrick Hanley and Veronica Marks Hanley in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she grew up. She was number three of four daughters. She passed away at Odd Fellows in Walla Walla, on June 3, 2021.
After high school she attended the University of Indiana. Connie met John Bradford Riordan on a blind date in 1946. He was a Navy pilot and it must have been something because she broke off from a longtime suitor and they were married in June 1946. After the war my dad transferred to the U.S. Army where he served for 32 years. Connie traveled the world with Dad and the growing brood of boys. She spent four years in Germany 1949-1953 and by the time she came home on the military ship USS Haun (the same ship which took her father’s division to France in WWI) they had 4 boys in tow. Other overseas tours included 2 tours to Okinawa and one to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where John was the Defense Attache. In all her busy life raising 6 boy she was an indispensable partner to my father and his career. She made many lifelong friends and was always there to help others which was one of her strong traits.
During Connie’s years of active social involvement, she worked for the Red Cross and several support groups for GIs away from home and military families in need of help. Retired in Pensacola, Florida she was for several years a volunteer court appointed child support advocate.
In 2005 she moved to Walla Walla to be near her oldest son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Ruth Riordan. For someone who traveled as much and lived in so many U.S. locations (at least 7) her trip to see Walla Walla, was life changing. For several years she would comment daily how special Walla Walla is and how fortunate she found it.
With a close group of friends, she was a regular in the pool at the YMCA. Connie was an avid golfer and a local Republican Precinct Captain. She was a member with friends in both a Book Club and wine club. She was a member of St. Patrick parish.
Mom took great pride in her sons, 5 of whom served their country in uniform. Three did duty in active combat zones, two in Vietnam and one in Iraq. All the brothers are in good health, close as family, ranging from 74 to 58 years in age. We all were raised to respect others and our country. We all woke each day knowing we were secure, loved and well fed. It doesn’t get any better.
She is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Hanley; her sons, Brad (Ruth) Walla Walla, Tim (Susan) Tallahassee, Florida, Dan (Sandy) Prescott, Arizona, John Jr (Sallie) Conway, South Carolina, Pat (Jackee) Orlando, Florida and Chris (Penny) Henrietta, Texas. Her grandchildren are Paige, Tucker, Hannah Rose, Fernando, Shannon, John III., Matthew, Patrick and Elizabeth. She is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Pat (a WASP in WWII), Peggy, and grandsons Shane and Jerimiah.
Mom was stoic. In all my years I never heard her complain, she just didn’t. As medical problems began and advanced she shouldered it and moved on. Even as the end was near she never let her determination to see things thru stop her. She is a real loss to our family, but she has set the path forward for generations of future family members.
Connie’s ashes will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband John.
The Walla Walla Senior Center was long a favorite of hers. Please if you make a donation in her name, consider the Senior Center.