Conrado V. Cavazos Jr.
April 16, 1943 — April 23, 2020
Conrado V. Cavazos Jr., age 77, of Walla Walla, passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born in West Laco, Texas on April 16, 1943, son of the late Conrado and Martina Cavazos. Coming from humble beginnings as a migrant worker, he learned the value of a hard work ethic and family unity.
His family located to Walla Walla where he met and married Rosita Gonzales with whom he started a family and had 3 children. He was a loving, hard working father who was devoted to his family.
Conrado took his 8th grade migrant education and furthered it by achieving an AA from WWCC in 1970, a BA in Sociology from Whitman College in 1972, and a Juris Doctor from Gonzaga Law School in 1979.
Conrado took his education and worked for the State of Washington for Child Protective Services where his passion for helping children and families of the community led him to become the Regional Manager. After retiring, he stayed active in the community and was later elected into the Walla Walla City Council where he served proudly.
In spite of all his achievements, his greatest joy came from sharing his love and time with the ones closest to him. The Patriarch of a large and loving family. His smile, humor, and infectious laughter will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Raquel C Pimentel; and his brothers, Clarencio Ruiz, Marcello Cavazos, and Ramon Cavazos. He is survived by his children, Conrado G. Cavazos III, Alejandro Cavazos; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Olga Gutierrez, Adela Cavazos, and Teresa Garza; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Proper services will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.