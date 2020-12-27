Connie Locklin
January 22, 1929 — December 8, 2020
Connie Locklin passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020, in her sleep at home. She lived the last 4 years at the home of her son Sam Locklin and daughter-in-law Carol Locklin in King City, OR. Connie was born in Gonzales, TX, to Clemente Ramos and Juanita Vora Ramos.
She was married to Martin Howard Locklin for 35 years. His job kept them moving every few years before settling down in Walla Walla, WA in 1983. Martin passed away at the early age of 63 in 1989. She then took on the responsibility of raising two of her grandchildren, Mandy Buchanan and DeAnna Locklin, through adulthood. She lived independently in her home with the help of caring neighbors until 2017.
Connie cared about everyone in her life and put their well being ahead of her own. Her true passions were cooking, sewing and gardening. She made the best tamales ever among many other favorite dishes. She had a generous heart for people and animals alike. Neighbors in Walla Walla remember Connie walking her dog with four cats following behind her. She loved
to walk.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Sam and Dan Locklin; and daughter, Pam Locklin Monell. Her surviving grandchildren include, Mandy Buchanan, DeAnna Locklin, Rachel Locklin and Martin Locklin.