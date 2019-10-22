Connie Joanne Taylor
April 9, 1957 — Oct. 15, 2019
Connie peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 15. Connie was born in Las Vegas, NV but spent most of her adult years in Bullhead City, AZ followed by her permanent home in Walla Walla, WA.
Connie was known for her big heart, her generous spirit and her strength and perseverance. She was very active in the community as a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and their drill team. Each summer she would travel with the team to compete nationally. She also competed on many pool leagues throughout the years and during this time she built strong friendships that she cherished. Connie loved the sunshine; was hardworking and always fun and most of all, loved spending time with her family.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Jamie Gagnon (Todd) and Julie Taylor (David Ortiz); grandchildren, Bailey Malloy and Landyn Taylor; mother, Pauline Avera; and siblings, Phyllis Alvey, Carol Taylor, Sharon Hoalst (Dean) and Ray Avera; nieces and nephews, Marilyn Alvey, Jennifer Cuddahy, Richard Hoalst, Robert Hoalst, Jeremy Taylor, Jessica Barkey, Jimmy Taylor, Tonia Howe and Traci Avera. Connie is preceded in death by son, Joshua Taylor; father, Alan Avera; nephew, Joseph Taylor; and brother-in-law, Dave Alvey. She also leaves behind many dear cousins, great nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. at Herring Funeral Home, located at 315 W. Alder. A graveside service will immediately follow at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 102 N. Colville St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
“Every parting is a form of death as every reunion is a type of heaven.” Until we meet again...rest peacefully in the loving arms of Joshua.