Connie Gillespie
— November 11, 2021
Connie Gillespie, beloved mother of two sons, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the age of 69, following a long battle with cancer. Connie will be most remembered by the kindness that she bestowed on all those in her life, whether it was her family, neighbors, friends, or a random stranger... Connie treated everyone in her life with love and respect.
Connie was born in Puyallup, Washington and raised in the small town of Prescott, Washington, the daughter of Wayne and Marcella Welch (deceased) and younger sister to Katherine Welch (Hill). Connie attended Prescott High School, after which, she moved to Walla Walla and got her certification as a registered nurse. In 1972, she married Allan Gillespie of Walla Walla and through the 70s and 80s had her two sons, Ryan and Cameron.
Young and energetic, Connie enjoyed weekends filled with water skiing on the Snake River or camping in the mountains. But Connie spent her favorite years raising a family and bringing joy to those she loved. She enjoyed the outdoors, the beach, Disney trips, visiting cities, and dining out with the family. She was always at her children’s games, participating at their schools, and entertaining their friends. Later in life, she found her calling through participation in recovery groups, becoming a sponsor, mentor, and role model to many. In her later years, she became a wonderful grandmother (known as “Nana”) to Haven Gillespie, whom she visited often and would FaceTime with every week. Her favorite thing to do was take long walks around the town to feed every horse, pig, and dog she came across with her friends and her dog Ozzie (she adored dogs!).
Connie will be remembered for her giant delicious lasagnas, her OMG one of a kind potato salad, her quick wit and sense of humor, and her incredibly tight hugs, especially for such a tiny person.
Connie is survived by ex-husband, Allan and family; Cameron and his wife Sarah Healy of Seattle, WA, Ryan and his wife Jennifer Dery, and daughter Haven Gillespie of San Diego, CA; and sister Kathy and her husband Bill Hill of Camano Island, WA. She is loved and missed dearly by her many friends, family, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
In lieu of flowers, Connie would prefer donations be sent to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in her name.
The service to celebrate Connie’s life will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2:00 pm at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Following her service all are invited to a reception in Connie’s honor next door at the St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall.