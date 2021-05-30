Colleen Nilsson
December 27, 1939 — April 27, 2021
Colleen Nilsson, 81, died in Sequim, Washington on April 27, 2021, in her home with her children by her side. Her memorial service will be held at Milton SDA Church in Milton-Freewater, on June 12, at 4:00 pm.
Colleen Lillian Munroe was born in Bellingham, Washington to Mary Munroe on December 27, 1939.
Colleen grew up in Bellingham, where her deep love of the beach began. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1958.
In 1958 Colleen moved to College Place, where she married David Mandigo. They had 3 children. Soon after she started working at Milton-Stateline SDA School.
Colleen started her employment with Milton-Stateline SDA School as the school secretary. She then moved on to be the school librarian. Her love of books, art and children shown through during her time as the librarian. She encouraged the love of books in both the students and in her own children. She referred to the students as “my kids”.
In addition to her library work, Colleen taught some P.E. classes, art classes, chaperoned the 8th grade trips and crafted enormous, beautiful backdrops using chalk for the school programs. There were many nights she came home in the evening covered head to toe in chalk of various colors. She retired from Milton-Stateline School after over 40 years of dedicated service.
In 1974 Colleen married Leslie Nilsson. During their courtship, Colleen would drive past his house and honk the horn. He fondly referred to her as “Beep Beep”. Leslie had 5 children who Colleen quickly claimed as her own.
Colleen was an active member of the Milton SDA Church for over 40 years. Some of her church activities included decorating, cleaning, various committees, gardening in the courtyard and even the church secretary for a few years when retirement did not stick.
In 2017, Colleen moved to Sequim, Washington where she lived in a senior apartment complex. As was her nature, her neighbors became her friends.
Colleen loved her people deeply. Words that describe her are joyful, mischievous, hardworking, kind, and oh so very loving.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Leonard Nilsson. She was survived by one son, two daughters, two stepsons, three stepdaughters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.