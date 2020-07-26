Colin Ford
July 27, 1944 — July 18, 2020
Colin was born in Walla Walla, the son of Margaret McEwan and David McClure Ford. He attended Washington School, Garrison Middle School, and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1962. He then entered the Washington State Apprenticeship Carpentry Program and earned his Certification of Carpentry in July 1967. He continued working 45 years as a carpenter for Local Unions 1214 and 1849 as well as Opp Seibold Construction.
The outdoors provided many activities for Colin. Wading a stream to catch a trout or a catfish was very enjoyable. Hiking in the Blue Mountains or the trails at Bennington Lake with his dogs was the highlight of his day. By recording the miles he walked, he discovered he had covered more than 37,000 miles during his lifetime. Google will tell you, it is 24,901 miles around the earth. He felt good to have walked around the earth almost 1 1/2 times in his lifetime. Being able to use his carpentry skills, he built many pieces of furniture for his home.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Ford; and nieces, Jennifer Jensen (Jim), Sandee Packman (Dan), and Teddi Ann DeRouen (Kevin). Colin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David McClure Ford Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Glyn Marsh Sr., Dr. Lauri Larson, Providence St. Mary Cancer Center, and the Walla Walla Community Hospice for the care given to him.
At his request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name could be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society or cancer charity of the donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.