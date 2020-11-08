Clinton Max Miller
February 11, 1944 — October 27, 2020
Clinton Max Miller, 76, architectural historian and renovation designer, passed away peacefully on October 27, at Park Manor in Walla Walla, after a brief battle with a glioblastoma. He was a resident of Wheatland Village where he had retired after living in Seattle for 50 years.
Clint was born to Clinton Max Miller Sr. and Mary Jane Cartter on February 11, 1944, and he had a sister Patricia. He was raised and educated in Des Moines, Iowa. He earned a history degree from Northwestern University.
Clint married Linda Blair in 1965, and they had two children, Frances (Kaya) and Gabriel Blair Miller. In 1979 he married Elizabeth McEachern.
Clint was a history buff and an avid antiques collector and appraiser. He was particularly interested in antique and collectible toys, lamps and lighting, antique firearms, and British militaria. He authored many articles on toys, lighting and architecture in publications including Antique Toy World, Old House Journal, Arts and Crafts Homes, the Revival, and Pacific Northwest Magazine. He also delivered frequent lectures to various groups and clubs in the Seattle area, including the Seattle University Women’s Club. Clint’s lifetime collection of historic firearms was recently donated to Hillsdale College.
Clint was a member of The American Society of Arms Collectors, The Arms and Armour Society of London, The Armour and Arms Club of New York, The Museum of History and Industry, The Rushlight Club, USA, the English Speaking Union, the Rotary Club of Walla Walla and several others. He was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Walla Walla.
Clint was a good friend, devoted husband, loving father and a strong church-goer. His outgoing personality and his friendship will be greatly missed by us all.
He is survived by his daughter, Fran and her children Max and Olivia of Bethesda, Maryland; and by his wife, Elizabeth and her children Lisa (Freed) of Snohomish, WA, Alex Wells of Bend, Oregon, Wendy (Wischman) of Carnation, WA, Sam Wells of Walla Walla; and seven grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com