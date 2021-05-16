Clifford “Kip” Alan Reavis Sr.
March 22, 1946 — April 24, 2021
Clifford (“Kip”) Alan Reavis, Sr., age 75, died at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla, on Friday, April 24, 2021.
Kip was born on March 22, 1946, in Walla Walla, to Theodore, Sr (“Perk”) and Margaret Reavis. He grew up in Prescott and worked in the farming business for many years. He was a veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968.
Kip was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing basketball, football and baseball for Prescott High School graduating in 1964. He later went on to enjoy watching his granddaughter Taylor cheer for Kamiakin High School, so he could watch more sporting events. He loved going fishing with his friends and family. He was especially fond of going fishing up at the Tucannon with his son Kip Jr. and his grandson Ryan for every opening day in March.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Theodore Jr. (“Ted”); sisters, Patricia (“Patty”) and Diane. Survivors include his daughter, Patricia (“Patty”) Hall and spouse Syd Hall; son, Clifford (“Kip”) Reavis Jr. and spouse Staci Reavis; grandchildren, Nickolas Reavis, Elizabeth Moore, Taylor Wadlow and spouse Caleb, and Ryan Reavis; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will not be any funeral service, however Kip wanted to be cremated and his ashes spread. The family is having a celebration of Kip’s life on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at the Lions Club in Prescott and hope to see you there.