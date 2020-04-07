Claude“Brownie”
Brownell Wilson
March 16, 1935 — March 30, 2020
On March 30, 2020, Jesus took Claude Brownell “BROWNIE” Wilson to his Heavenly Home. He was born March 16, 1935, to parents Claude B. Wilson and Augusta Gwendolyn Wilson. He grew up in the Skagit Valley in Sedro Woolley on a dairy farm and then later went into farming. He attended school in Sedro Woolley, WA, winning first place in wrestling in his weight category. He joined the Army for 2 years and then attended colleges at Arizona State, Western Washington University and University of Rochester receiving two B.A. Degrees in Counseling.
After retiring from teaching in various schools in Skagit Valley, he moved to Walla Walla, where he busied himself with renovating old houses. He met and married Dora May Williamson and together they enjoyed working together. They were snowbirds and in the winter they drove their 5th Wheel to Desert Hot Springs, CA. They also cruised the Hawaiian Islands, the Western Caribbean into the Panama Canal and Mexican Riviera and drove the Southern United States to the Florida Keys. They enjoyed a couple of summers to Alaska, a cruise and also road/camping trip to various areas. Brownie had many fond memories and spoke often of summers spent fishing at Neah Bay. He attended Stateline Community Church, and a former member of the Walla Walla Eagles.
He is survived by daughter, Judith Wilson (Brooks), Bellingham, WA; sons, Gary Wilson, Kingston, WA, and Ronald Wilson, Dayton, WA; Children brought in by marriage: R. Brian Hendrix (Melissa) Hesperia, CA, Brad Hendrix (Tracey), Walla Walla, Shelly Demianew (Tim), Walla Walla, and Becky Baumgardner (Lance), Port Orchard, WA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents; and a daughter, Carol Wilson.
We Will Be Together Again!