Clarence Reynolds
— Dec. 24, 2018
Clarence Reynolds, 83, died Dec. 24, 2018.
A celebration of life will be at the VFW in Walla Walla on January 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. All that knew him are welcome to come and celebrate his life.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Reynolds; two daughters, Debra Schmachtenberg, and Taresa Reynolds; four grandchildren, Stefan and Jennifer Schmachtenberg, Mikala Avery and Kyler Reyburn; and his brother, Emil Reynolds.