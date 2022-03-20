Cindee L. Bailey
March 16, 1957 - February 28, 2022
Cindee L Bailey, P.H.D., MPH, MSW, BSN, 64, daughter of Harold and Doralee Bailey, long-time resident of Walla Walla, and professor of Social Work. She touched many lives of students and faculty alike in the Walla Walla University Community.
Dr. Bailey graduated from Loma Linda University with a Bachelors of Nursing and public health. She then obtained a Masters of Social Work from WWU, with an emphasis in children and family. She culminated her education with a P.H.D. in community health and family health at Oregon State University in Corvallis in 1991. She taught at WWU from 1991 to present. In 1995, she married Neil Wallace. She is survived by her two sons, Christian and Carsten Wallace-Bailey; and her three brothers, Royce, Rik, and Hal. She was a friend to any life she touched, human or animal.
Her Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla University Church.
Friends and family may share memories of Cindee and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com