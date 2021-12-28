Chuck “Swanee” Swanson Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chuck “Swanee” SwansonAug. 10, 1930 — Dec. 21, 2021ATHENA - Chuck “Swanee” Swanson, 91, died Dec. 21, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chuck Swanson Arrangement Main Athena Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Read more: John William Weaver Dec 26, 2021 Heath T. Harmon Dec 26, 2021 +2 Gladys Mae Morris Jantz Russell Dec 26, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Free Cat Balcony Furniture 1 Serta Perfect Sleeper Select Condition: UsedColor: Black Frame And Matress Entertainment 1 Karaoke Food Produce 1 Beef for sale Condition: Used ALL CLASSIFIEDS