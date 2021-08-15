Christy Haken Pinza
May 31, 1967 — Aug. 8, 2021
Christy was born May 31, 1967 in Dayton. She attended schools in Walla Walla. She married Dan Pinza and had two sons, Joe and James and a daughter, Breanna.
She was survived by mother, Cheryl Haken; three grandchildren, Andrew and Amelia Pinza and Santana Mendoza; brother, Derrick Haken; two sisters, Kelly Wing (Harry) and Chelsea Born (Tim); nieces and nephew, Hunter Mullaly, Kameron Mullaly, Ryen Hawkins (Carsten), Eleanor Haken, Ryker and Spencer Born, Zach (Bubba) Wind; great-nephew, Saher Mullaly; and her best friend, Pat Mullaly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 21, at 2pm at Pioneer Park, Walla Walla.