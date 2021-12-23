Christopher Tyas
December 17, 1941 — December 8, 2021
If you ask a hundred people who Christopher Trevor Tyas was, they’d all give you a different story. He was a superhero, he was an adventurer, he was a recyclemen, he was a carpenter, he was a veteran, he was a forest service worker, he was a father, he was a giver and didn’t expect anything in return.
Chris, as everyone in town knew him, was all these things and so much more! He was always there to help with whatever your needs were. Chris had the biggest heart in all of Walla Walla!
Chris was born somewhere in England, to Violet Ann Embling on December 17, 1941. He was adopted by Leslie and Dorothy Tyas in June of 1943. When Chris was 5 years old he sailed from England to Quebec Ontario, Canada. Then when he was 9 his family emigrated to Oakland, California.
Chris was drafted into the United States Army in June of 1966. He did one tour of Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam while serving with the 9th Division “the old reliables”. Chris served on the river boats’ conditioning missions along the DMZ. He also guarded and constructed bridges. Chris was wounded in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with two purple hearts February 2, 1974.
Chris settled in Walla Walla where he met his wife Tamie in June of 1974. They got married on November 14, 1976. Married 45 years with three kids.
In May of 2021, Chris was diagnosed with melanoma cancer. We had hoped he could beat the battle cause he had fought and won many other battles in life. Sadly, cancer won the battle and Chris passed on December 8, 2021.
Christopher Trevor Tyas is survived by his wife, Tamie Tyas; his sons, Trevor Tyas, and Michael Tyas; his daughter, Kristin Tyas; his daughter-in-law, Jessica Tyas; and his grandkids, Lila Tyas, Franklin Tyas and Lincoln Tyas.
Funeral services will be held January 3, 2022, at 1:30 pm. at the Walla Walla city cemetery also known as Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave. All are welcome to come pay your final good-byes to an amazing man, Chris Tyas!