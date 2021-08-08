Christine Marie Rutherford
April 5, 1989 — July 28, 2021
In Loving Memory of Christine Marie Rutherford, who died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Christine was born April 5, 1989, to Cheryl K. Jones at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.
She grew up and lived her life in the valley. Christine was a creative, sweet, and caring person with a wickedly ironic, sarcastic sense of humor. She loved crafting and took thousands of photographs, particularly of her children, which her family treasures. Her favorite color was green, and she loved butterflies - her sons say they will think of her when they see these.
Above all, she was an extraordinary loving, devoted and protective mother to her two amazing boys, Christian James (9) and Jaxson: “Jaxs” Charles Wickham (8), and beautiful daughter, Maddison “Maddie” Jane (5 months). Her happiest moments were those spent listening to music and dancing with them, or cuddled up together. Her children were, and remain, her proudest accomplishment and the greatest love in her life.
In addition to her children, she leaves behind her mother Cheryl; older sisters, Sarah and Melanie; her best friend and chosen family Ricardo; nieces, Sunni and Sidney; and her nephew, Connor; her ex-husband, the children’s father, James and his family also mourn her loss deeply.
Christine loved fiercely and remains loved fiercely. Her memory will always be with us.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Christine Rutherford Memorial Fund to benefit her children through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.
Private Family Services will be held.