Christian Kevin Berley
Oct. 29, 1971 — Aug. 19, 2021
Chris was born on October 29, 1971, to Richard and Janet Berley. Christian Berley, age 49, died on August 19, 2021.
He was to be married in March with full support from family and friends. He was more interested and focused on helping others than helping himself and that’s what everyone loved about him.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Jessica Huggins; fiancé, Kim Pancake; mother, Janet Berley; brother, Michael Berley; and nephew, Tony Berley.
Celebration of life is to be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Assumption Hall at 2 PM.
He will be greatly missed by those whose hearts he has touched.
Graveside Private Family Interment.